CBSA seizes more than 215 kg of suspected cocaine from trucks at Coutts border

Border officers seized more than 215 kg of suspected cocaine from two commercial trucks attempting to enter Alberta from the United States through the Coutts border crossing, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.The two seizures occurred five days apart in July and resulted in three arrests, the CBSA said Monday. Both investigations remain ongoing.On July 26, CBSA officers referred a commercial truck for a secondary examination at the Coutts port of entry.Officers discovered 80 bricks of suspected cocaine hidden inside four boxes among the truck's declared cargo, according to the agency.The CBSA seized 90.94 kg of suspected cocaine and arrested the driver and a passenger. The drugs and investigation were turned over to the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region.A second commercial truck was referred for secondary examination on July 31.Officers discovered another 107 bricks of suspected cocaine concealed within the shipment, with a total weight of 124.6 kg, the CBSA said.The driver was arrested and turned over to the RCMP along with the suspected drugs.The two seizures prevented a combined 215.5 kg of suspected cocaine from entering Canada, according to the agency.Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree credited cooperation between federal agencies for the seizures.“The Canada Border Services Agency works tirelessly to detect and disrupt drug smuggling at our borders,” said Anandasangaree.“The strategic cooperation between the CBSA, RCMP, and other law enforcement partners demonstrates Canada’s unrelenting commitment to combat organized crime and to protect Canadians.”Janalee Bell-Boychuk, CBSA regional director general for the Prairie Region, said border officers play a critical role in intercepting illegal drugs.“These significant cocaine seizures at the Coutts port of entry demonstrate the vigilance, expertise and dedication of our border services officers in preventing illegal drugs and other contraband from entering Canada and causing harm to our communities,” she said.RCMP Chief Supt. Brad Wirachowsky, acting regional commander of Federal Policing Northwest Region, said cooperation between agencies is essential to stopping drug trafficking.“Collaboration is fundamental to preventing illicit drugs from entering Canada and strengthening our collective ability to protect Canadians,” said Wirachowsky.CBSA officers in Alberta made 1,292 illegal narcotics seizures in 2025, including 1,054 kg of cocaine and 279 kg of methamphetamine.Ottawa is also spending $1.3 billion on its border security and immigration plan.The CBSA said smuggling narcotics and other violations of the Customs Act can result in criminal prosecution. Foreign nationals convicted of offences may also face removal from Canada and a ban on returning..RCMP Chief Supt. Brad Wirachowsky, acting regional commander of Federal Policing Northwest Region, said cooperation between agencies is essential to stopping drug trafficking.“Collaboration is fundamental to preventing illicit drugs from entering Canada and strengthening our collective ability to protect Canadians,” said Wirachowsky.CBSA officers in Alberta made 1,292 illegal narcotics seizures in 2025, including 1,054 kg of cocaine and 279 kg of methamphetamine.Ottawa is also spending $1.3 billion on its border security and immigration plan.The CBSA said smuggling narcotics and other violations of the Customs Act can result in criminal prosecution. Foreign nationals convicted of offences may also face removal from Canada and a ban on returning.