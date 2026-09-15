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CBSA seizes more than 215 kg of suspected cocaine from trucks at Coutts border

CBSA seizes more than 215 kg of suspected cocaine from trucks at Coutts border
CBSA seizes more than 215 kg of suspected cocaine from trucks at Coutts borderCBSA
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Rcmp
Abpoli
Cocaine
Cbsa
Coutts
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