CCP says it interfered with 41 candidates in Canadian 2019 election — claims 20% success rate

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) published an analysis of Beijing’s interference in the 2019 Canadian election, reporting a success level of 20%, with eight of 41 candidates elected.The People’s Republic of China (PRC) endorsed 41 “distinguished Chinese candidates” in key Toronto-area ridings where, as notes the report, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally campaigned. The analysis, published in February 2021 by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (ACFROC) and obtained by Canadian investigative journalist Sam Cooper of The Bureau, stated the significance of the Canadian prime minister’s engagement with Chinese voters..Organized spying scandal exposed on Parliament Hill.The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) where Trudeau campaigned ahead of the 2019 election, including his splashy appearance in Markham, has been at the forefront of Canada’s Commission on Foreign Interference, an investigation launched following a National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report documenting election interference and naming 11 candidates influenced by Beijing.. ACFROC is the central agency of the CCP’s United Front, a political entity that acts as a “bridge” between the mainland and its citizens abroad to influence various countries according to the PRC’s agenda. The federation’s primary objective is to “mobilize diaspora networks” to align with the will of Beijing, according to Alex Joske, author of Spies and Lies, a book released in 2022 that warns Western countries have been negligent in defending against increasing CCP influence and foreign espionage. .Trudeau’s security aide claims no traitors in parliament despite damning NSICOP report.“Trudeau Jr. personally went to seek votes at a Chinese supermarket in Markham, an area of Toronto where Chinese people live, demonstrating that Chinese votes play an important role in the general election,” said the ACFROC report, according to The Bureau. The report, highlighting the “important role of WeChat” in mobilizing voters, celebrates the communist party’s success in nominating candidates “of special interest” to Beijing, noting the great increase since the 27 candidates it influenced in the 2015 general election and 23 in 2011. .China inquiry hears former parliamentarian operated on behalf of foreign state.Charles Burton, the Chinese-language analyst who reviewed the ACFROC report for The Bureau, noted the 41 “distinguished Chinese candidates” nominated in 2019, and said he “judges that the use of ‘distinguished’ implies identification of candidates potentially useful to the United Front’s aims.”“This article clearly aims to guide the agents of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department in their strategic work to gain leverage for China by placing persons of Chinese origin into the Parliament of Canada,” said Burton. The ACFROC report gave credit to 13 key community associations, including the Chinese Canadian Committee of 100 (CCS100), for its success in securing PRC-preferred candidates seats in Canadian parliament. .Liberal MP Mary Ng denies Chinese asset allegations