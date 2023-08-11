The BC father who opposed and exposed the transition of his teenage daughter to a male is glad his legal journey ended on a high note.
CD, as he is known in court documents, attempted unsuccessful legal action in 2018 to prevent his then 13-year-old child from a female-to-male transition. Later, in defiance of court orders, he named himself and doctors involved as he spoke to American outlets in defiance of a publication ban.
The father was sentenced to a $30,000 fine to charity and six months in jail for criminal contempt, but was released on bail after 69 days. He appealed his sentence and had a hearing on May 31. On Aug. 9, he spent his final day in jail before the courts waived his fine and limited his sentence to time served.
In an interview with the Western Standard, CD said he is glad his long legal journey ended well.
“I got everything I wanted. It was the first time I won something. I wind this thing down at the end of it all with a big win. It helps the precedent,” CD said in an interview.
CD said his shortened sentence might make it less intimidating for other parents who object to their child’s embrace of cross-sex hormones and surgeries.
“This is good news...I hope it's encouraging for other parents to say, ‘Hey, you know what, there's pushback. Perhaps this is a sign that the times are changing,’" he explained.
“For me to finally, after five years, get a ruling like this, after everything else they've thrown at me, I'm obviously very, very happy to get a big win, finally, at the end of it all.”
CD said his lawyers for the recent appeal, Samara Hiscock and Brent Anderson, “did a fantastic job” as members of “the best non-woke law firm in British Columbia, Johnson Doyle Vancouver Criminal Lawyers. He said he does not regret doing what got him jailed.
“There's a lot of reasons I did contempt. I broke everything. I mean, somebody had to speak.”
His only mistake, he said, was sharing “really personal medical stuff about my daughter.” He credits this error to a lack of caution on his part and some misunderstanding about what outlets he spoke to would do with the information.
Still, the gag orders lacked sense to him.
“[They were] a bit of BS because everybody knows that she's trans, because how do you go from grade seven or grade six as a girl and all of a sudden you show up to the same group appearing as a boy nobody knows, right? It's not like coming out of the closet. The whole thing's garbage."
The father says parents still reach out to him, but they are as stuck with their child’s transition as he was.
“It's daunting for parents. I don't know what to tell them. That's the frustrating part, I say, ‘I can't help you with that.’ It's not set up for you to win in Canada right now. And to save your child from this stuff, it's not at all [possible], it's rigged in the favor of the left,” he said.
“Just don't become one of those parents that goes to the support group that tells you, ‘You're doing the right thing because a live son is better than a dead girl.’ No, that's not true; that's BS; that's just propaganda.”
The father said it’s better to get ahead of the sexual minority indoctrination and that some are taking their children out of public schools to do so. He remains estranged from his children, but by their choice, not his. He has not seen his transgender child since Christmas 2019 and his son since his birthday two Februarys ago.
“They were heavily pressured by all of these activists. In fact, my daughter even told me that she was told she had to make a choice, ’If you go hang out with your dad, we're not going to help you transition.’”
Although CD can’t see his children, he is looking forward to seeing more of the world as travel restrictions that kept him in his province are lifted.
“One of the first things I plan to do is finally go back to the US to get some cheaper gas. It would be nice. It's been a long time,” he said.
The one restriction that remains in place is the gag order against public commentary that identifies himself by name, his child, or the doctors involved in his child’s transition. He expects to abide by this and said his comments are already on record for anyone to find.
“A big part of my problem is that I can't really do much publicly, to be honest. Everything is under ‘CD’,” he explained.
“I'm always available, but I think I've done my part. It just becomes ridiculous if I just keep doing the same thing over again, then go back to jail and go, ‘I'm gonna talk more about it.’ That doesn't make any sense.”
