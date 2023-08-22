An overhead view of the BC wildfires

An overhead view of the BC wildfires.

 X/Twitter

A couple living in Celista, BC are complaining of mismanagement as forest fires encroach on their home.

Jorne and Stef Wiebe have made a couple of posts online. The couple confirmed to Western Standard the posts were theirs but were not able to provide an interview before this article was written.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I have been reading the same incompetence has been glaring in Maui as well. In a Liberal world it doesn’t matter how competent you are, or if you can do the job you are hired to do, it’s all about how connected you are, and it goes right in up to the BC Premiers office and the PMs office.

gporter
gporter

Sounds similar to what people on Maui are saying. Are we seeing a coordinated effort again. Like what we saw with the policing of Covid?

Mila
Mila

Incompetence or something more sinister?

PersonOne
PersonOne

Saw this on Twitter. Now I know it is factual. So many times you hear of administrative incompetence. What do our taxes buy us? Idiot officials I guess.

