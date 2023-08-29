BC wildfires

BC wildfires

 Courtesy Twitter

A couple from Celista, BC who reached out on the internet for help last week continue to insist the wildfire response has been inadequate.

Stef and Jorne Wiebe took to socal media last week to complain that authorities were doing more to hinder than to help the fire response. This week the couple offered an update to the Western Standard.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Is this population movement??? Forcing people into cities and out of the countryside. Is the intent to round people up into 15 min cities. ??? Is it a land grab like on Maui ??? I think BC is one of those sh it hole places that President Trump was talking about, full of commie control freak scum.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.