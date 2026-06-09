News

Cenovus CEO blasts carbon tax, questions value of Pathways carbon capture project

Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 9, 2026.
Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 9, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Carbon Tax
Energy
Oil And Gas
Oil
Cenovus Energy
Cenovus
Carbon Taxes
Jon McKenzie
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news