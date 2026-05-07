News

Cenovus CEO warns 'myopically focused' climate policies are pushing investment out of Canada

Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie
Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzieCenovus
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Oil
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cenovus Energy
Cdnpol
Carbon Taxes
carbon tax increase
Jon McKenzie
Memorandum Of Understanding
oil and gas executives
Alberta pipelines
Pipelines Canada
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news