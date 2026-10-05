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Cenovus to acquire Athabasca Oil in $5.7 billion oil sands deal

Cenovus’ Christina Lake thermal oil sands
Cenovus’ Christina Lake thermal oil sandsCenovus
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Oil Sands
Oil Sands Producers
Mark Carney
Oil Sands Production
Cenovus Energy
Athabasca Oil Sands
Cenovus
Jon McKenzie
Athabasca Oil
thermal oil
productivity mega deduction
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