When Monty Pythons’ movie The Life of Brian hit movie screens in 1979, it ignited a chorus of controversy because of its religious satire theme,drawing accusations of blasphemy and protests from some religious groups.
Thirty-nine local authorities in the United Kingdom either imposed an outright ban or imposed an X (18 years and older only) certificate.
Python lovers would likely call it one the comedy group’s best films, perhaps best known for the hit tune Always Look on the Bright Side of Life and a scene that is suddenly being attacked by the woke folk.
John Cleese and Eric Idle, founding members of Monty Python, have been working on a live version of the movie, says Brodigan on the Louder with Crowder website.
“Though I don't think anyone is a ‘former’ Python member. Kinda like once a Marine, always a Marine. The story is based on the 1979 film satirizing the life of Jesus Christ. You can still do that in 2023, but one thing you can't do in 2023 has been cut out of the play.”
“In 1979, this was silliness. In 2023, it's a conversation between a woke activist and a normie on Twitter. Right after the woke activist celebrates the normie's daughter having her hopes and dreams crushed by a trans athlete,” says Brodigan.
“John Cleese addressed the upcoming production while on tour and broke the news that the scene had been sacked. He had a read-through with New York actors. The words ‘New York’ and ‘actors, give everything away.”
According to Cleese, “At the end, I said to the American actors: 'What do you think?' And they said: 'We love the script, but you can't do that stuff about Loretta nowadays.’”
“So here you have something there's never been a complaint about in 40 years, that I've heard of, and now all of a sudden, we can't do it because it'll offend people. What is one supposed to make of that? But I think there were a lot of things that were actually, in some strange way, predictive of what was actually going to happen later," Cleese said.
“It is a shame that a small minority of Cleese-phobic activists have such veto power over what art does and doesn't get made or isn't allowed to be seen,” says Brodigan. “Maybe one day, these people who do the sacking can be sacked themselves.”
Here’s the scene, with a caution it may be offensive to those who are overly sensitive or have no sense of humour.
