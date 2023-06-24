Homeless in Calgary
Greg Rogalsky

According to data from Statistics Canada, the homeless population in Canada is smaller than previously estimated. 

Homeless in Edmonton

Homeless encampment at Edmonton park.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the recent Census count of individuals residing in shelters showed the number is now less than half of what it was in 2016.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Thanks to maid.

Frankyw55
Frankyw55

Absolutely agree. Working as planned .Just watch the addicts drop off too . Shame on this government .

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Government: “we have investigated ourselves, and are pleased to announce we are doing a good job”. S there anything this Liberal/NDP hasn’t weaponized?

northrungrader
northrungrader

How many have never spent a night in a shelter? How many are sleeping in tents, in Edmonton, Calgary, Kelowna, Vancouver, Victoria, Ottawa, Toronto, etc since the last census? Or does living in a tent mean you have a home? It is absolutely amazing how far Canada has fallen under this caring, benevolent government in 8 short years. Wait until we start losing our homes across Canada and show up on politicians doorsteps with our pillows and sleeping bags.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

In 2022, Stats Canada deleted some food inflation data. They claim to be changing how they monitor food inflation. I'm sure they do the same with other types of data. Pre-covid and current homlessness data would be quite different. How independent is Stats Canada? Is there some influence from the Govt ? The Liberals want a rosier picture, than reality. I take any Stats Canada data, with a grain of salt, unless they offer concrete proof.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Exactly Burdladie, they have removed food and energy costs from their inflation calculations, simply because those numbers drive inflation.

