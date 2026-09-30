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Centrica signs 20-year supply agreement with BC's Ksi Lisims LNG project

Artist rendition of proposed KsI Lisims project near Prince Rupert
Artist rendition of proposed KsI Lisims project near Prince RupertKsi Lisims
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Lng
Lng Facility
LNG exports
LNG industry
Energy Minister Tim Hodgson
Ksi Lisims
Ksi Lisims LNG terminal
Davis Thames
Centrica
Chris O'Shea
Western LNG
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