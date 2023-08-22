CERB payment

Trying to get back almost $2 billion from individuals who wrongly used the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) by quitting their jobs would be too much work for the investigators and cause an “undue burden,” said a federal government memo.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, more than 190,000 claimants quit work to take a “CERB vacation.”

gtkeough
gtkeough

"The CERB program cost much more than expected" with no one able to answer why?!! Are the Libranos trying to sound as though they had an inkling of any idea on the costs of this great further waste...that in itself would cause one to fall from their chair in laughter. Truth would be great to know whose pockets were actually lined by these many unaccounted $Billions. Truth is, the CRA have & would spend untold fortunes to get a few dollars back from the private citizen. To believe for a micro second, this does not stink of another coverup, is to believe Trudope has the capacity to be honest.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Exact same people I now see complaining at the grocery store cash register that they cannot afford their grocery bill. 🤡🌍

PersonOne
PersonOne

How will Poilievre manage the huge debt mess that Liberals left. He wont. He would have to cut most government services, and everyone would hate him. So.... again the taxpayer, who already forks over 46 percent of their income , will be asked to do more.

Taz
Taz

But big Pharma made trillions, Trump was taken out, ruling elite got their power back and Turdoff got his reward from WEF.

northrungrader
northrungrader

8 months at $2,000 equals $16,000. Liberals buying votes with our tax dollars. It absolutely boggles the mind, that Sweden, Texas, Florida had no long term lockdowns, and didn't waste billions of taxpayers dollars. If we ever manage to get a financial audit of all Canadian politicians that voted yes to these measures, they won't be many clean hands to be found. We have 1 Canadian politician who wasn't voting yes to all of this, Danielle Smith, because she wasn't even a politician at the time. Look at Pierre Poilievre's votes for all these measures, he's not completely innocent either. It was reported that Jason Kenney had over 60 meetings with pharmaceutical representatives? How about all the other Premieres?

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

northrungrader. Correct! The votes were bought. The election was won. Now move along because there is another election coming up that "Justine the Terrible" needs to buy with whats left of our taxes.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

"risk managed approach" ? Like an insurance company's actuarial tables you mean? Time to subpoena everyone in the CRA at the top in a true independant enquiry to get to the bottom of policy there. We know what we'll find, but don't let them off the hook.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Well, what's a mere $2 billion on top of al the other billions squandered by Trudeau? (Apparently Canada Revenue hasn't heard of collection agencies.)

