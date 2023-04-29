Hiring

The average small business owner works 54 hours a week, according to a recent report by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). 

Owners in areas with labour shortages worked 59 hours per week on average. The yardstick of an eight-hour workday makes this like an eight-day workweek.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Raz
Yup, and Trudeau has most Caanadians still believing we live in a free country when there is evidence of communism everywhere you go!

kmb
It’s very common in the private sector of small business for people to work more than 50 hours per week in my experience. It is unbelievable that people want to only work four days and still get paid for five. It is also my experience that only a few are diligent about putting in an honest day’s work while working remotely. Even in offices, people are on Facebook or sending personal emails or streaming music and videos for part of their 7.5 hour day.

fpenner
The best thing that has happened to me lately was my former employer, The City of Calgary. Putting the screws to me with their vax policy. I love being self employed and will soon be making triple what they paid me. Go pound sand David Duckworth, you’re a disgrace to have in the City Manager’s position.

northrungrader
Way back in pre covid times, when the oilfield was spending money maintaining their roads, I could work an easy 12 hours each day the sun was shining and the roads were dry enough. If that meant 20 days in a row, it was 20 days straight because this is Alberta, we could end up with 7 weeks of rain everyday. When we had good snow in the winter, 12-16 hours each and every day, you had to schedule days off, weeks in advance. I remember one winter working with a guy from Chilliwack, he would take off 5 days off in blocks. It would snow, I would work 12 hours in my fields, then 4-6 hours in his fields, as would my other coworker, working closest to his area. We'd bank the Overtime 😁 for 5 days, get all the fields covered and it would usually have a few days lull in the weather when the BC boy came back. He would moan that we did all his work, and now there was no work until it started snowing again. The company would have fired us if we left them with snow on their roads and leases for 5 days just because someone wanted days off.

My best winter was 18/19, I was averaging 21 day shifts, with 1 or 2 days off between blizzards. Between EI, CPP, Income Taxes, I was paying a minimum of $4,700.00 each month in taxes. My boss was freaking out because of all the overtime, yet he was the one scheduling me to be servicing other fields, when I had fields that were not finished yet. Lol, he didn't want to hire me as a contractor, he thought he was saving money 🤣.

Lee Harding
Great story! I admire your work ethic.

northrungrader
I grew up on a farm where it was ingrained quite early to make hay while the sun shines. Doing gravel road maintenance means if there is 7 weeks of rain in the summer, like in 2015, or 2016, there was no paycheques for 8 weeks. If there is less than normal amounts of snow in the winter there may be very lean months. In my area, the oil companies aren't spending any extra money at all, they are listening to Trudeau's insistence that he is shutting down Canadian oil. Between covid and and Trudeau I went from over $80k/ year, to less than $30k/year. And I sure as heck am not paying 1 obsolete penny more in tax then I absolutely need too. Once upon a time I was cranky about taxes, but was so busy working it was a necessary evil that came with the good times. Now that I understand exactly how corrupt every level of government is, and how much of those taxes are squandered and wasted, I pay the minimum and plan on paying less the more corrupt government becomes.

Forward Thinking
If people cannot afford housing they do not have kids. This is a consequence of Canadians addiction to cheap credit and real estate and now they want a four day work week. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤡🌏

