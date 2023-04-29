The average small business owner works 54 hours a week, according to a recent report by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).
Owners in areas with labour shortages worked 59 hours per week on average. The yardstick of an eight-hour workday makes this like an eight-day workweek.
Twenty hours, or 34% of this time, was spent filling in for work they would hire out for if they could.
“This is a lot of time that business owners could spend on other priorities such as growing their business or looking into government programs. But the impacts can also be felt outside of work. Many owners who work more hours don’t have time for family and friends, and it can affect their mental health and wellbeing,” said Laure-Anna Bomal, CFIB economist and co-author of the report released April 24.
The number of small businesses impacted by labour shortages increased from 55% in November 2021 to 59% in September 2022, according to CFIB’s research. All provinces report more than half of businesses are impacted, with Quebec (66%), Saskatchewan (62%) and Manitoba (62%) being the most affected by staffing challenges.
Having no one to hire forces entrepreneurs to do more themselves. Among businesses experiencing labour shortages, almost three-quarters (73%) reported the owners had to work more hours and 54% reported their employees had to work more hours to make up for being short-staffed. Nearly half affected businesses also had to turn down sales and contracts (48%) or decrease their service offerings (47%).
“Instead of being captains who keep their ships on course, short-staffed business owners are having to paddle just to stay afloat,” added François Vincent, CFIB’s vice-president.
“Long hours and overtime can also negatively affect employees, adding to a low morale in the workplace.”
Among the sectors, the difference is even more striking. The share of affected owners working more hours is highest in the hospitality (84%) and agriculture (82%) sectors. The retail sector is close behind at 78%, as is arts, recreation, and information.
By province, PEI (79%) had the highest percentage of owners who reported working more hours to handle the shortage, followed by Alberta (76%), Manitoba (75%), and B.C. (75%).
Saskatchewan (69%) and Newfoundland and Labrador (55%) business owners were the least likely to work more hours due to labour shortages.
“With Canada’s aging population, the shortages will get worse if our labour market approach does not change. There isn’t one-size-fits-all solution, but governments can help by implementing targeted measures such as reducing the tax burden that will allow them to invest in employee’s compensation, training, and automation,” Vincent said.
“Additionally, streamlining immigration processes is key to finding the talent that small businesses can’t find right now. Finally, red tape reduction is a strategic way for governments to act to give back time to our entrepreneurs.”
The CFIB warned such predominantly long work weeks for business owners may be a new phenomenon. In 2010, Statistics Canada found more than 40% of business owners aged 25 to 64 worked 50 or more hours per week. In 2016, the Alternative Board estimated business owners worked an average of 49.4 hours per week.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(7) comments
Yup, and Trudeau has most Caanadians still believing we live in a free country when there is evidence of communism everywhere you go!
It’s very common in the private sector of small business for people to work more than 50 hours per week in my experience. It is unbelievable that people want to only work four days and still get paid for five. It is also my experience that only a few are diligent about putting in an honest day’s work while working remotely. Even in offices, people are on Facebook or sending personal emails or streaming music and videos for part of their 7.5 hour day.
The best thing that has happened to me lately was my former employer, The City of Calgary. Putting the screws to me with their vax policy. I love being self employed and will soon be making triple what they paid me. Go pound sand David Duckworth, you’re a disgrace to have in the City Manager’s position.
Way back in pre covid times, when the oilfield was spending money maintaining their roads, I could work an easy 12 hours each day the sun was shining and the roads were dry enough. If that meant 20 days in a row, it was 20 days straight because this is Alberta, we could end up with 7 weeks of rain everyday. When we had good snow in the winter, 12-16 hours each and every day, you had to schedule days off, weeks in advance. I remember one winter working with a guy from Chilliwack, he would take off 5 days off in blocks. It would snow, I would work 12 hours in my fields, then 4-6 hours in his fields, as would my other coworker, working closest to his area. We'd bank the Overtime 😁 for 5 days, get all the fields covered and it would usually have a few days lull in the weather when the BC boy came back. He would moan that we did all his work, and now there was no work until it started snowing again. The company would have fired us if we left them with snow on their roads and leases for 5 days just because someone wanted days off.
My best winter was 18/19, I was averaging 21 day shifts, with 1 or 2 days off between blizzards. Between EI, CPP, Income Taxes, I was paying a minimum of $4,700.00 each month in taxes. My boss was freaking out because of all the overtime, yet he was the one scheduling me to be servicing other fields, when I had fields that were not finished yet. Lol, he didn't want to hire me as a contractor, he thought he was saving money 🤣.
Great story! I admire your work ethic.
I grew up on a farm where it was ingrained quite early to make hay while the sun shines. Doing gravel road maintenance means if there is 7 weeks of rain in the summer, like in 2015, or 2016, there was no paycheques for 8 weeks. If there is less than normal amounts of snow in the winter there may be very lean months. In my area, the oil companies aren't spending any extra money at all, they are listening to Trudeau's insistence that he is shutting down Canadian oil. Between covid and and Trudeau I went from over $80k/ year, to less than $30k/year. And I sure as heck am not paying 1 obsolete penny more in tax then I absolutely need too. Once upon a time I was cranky about taxes, but was so busy working it was a necessary evil that came with the good times. Now that I understand exactly how corrupt every level of government is, and how much of those taxes are squandered and wasted, I pay the minimum and plan on paying less the more corrupt government becomes.
If people cannot afford housing they do not have kids. This is a consequence of Canadians addiction to cheap credit and real estate and now they want a four day work week. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤡🌏
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.