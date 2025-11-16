CFL fans want league to embrace its Canadian uniqueness amid rule changes

As the CFL convenes in Winnipeg for Grey Cup celebrations this week, fans are weighing in on the league’s latest rule changes and its uncertain future. The championship game between Montreal and Saskatchewan will be the last played under the current field dimensions before new tweaks roll out over the next two seasons.The changes, which include adjustments to the play clock, the rouge, and moving goalposts from the front to the back of the endzone, aim to balance tradition with a closer alignment to American football in an effort to expand the fanbase. But new data from the Angus Reid Institute suggests the gamble faces challenges..Survey results show attention to the CFL has declined among Canadians. In 2014 and 2018, 21% of Canadians said they followed the league closely or very closely. In 2021, 2023, and 2025, attention peaked at 17% and now sits at 16%. The league remains stronger among older viewers, while younger fans increasingly watch the NFL.Among CFL supporters, there is resistance to moving further toward the American game. Nearly half of regular fans (47%) and three-quarters of the most dedicated followers (74%) oppose more NFL-style changes. Fringe fans are split, with 38% wanting the CFL to remain uniquely Canadian, 30% favouring alignment with NFL rules, and 31% unsure, leaving a potential window to attract new viewers..However, one boundary appears non-negotiable: the larger Canadian field. Two-thirds (64%) of the league’s most committed fans and half of those who follow closely oppose shrinking the field from 110 to 100 yards. Support is stronger for minor changes like the play clock, the rouge, and goalpost placement, but many fans stress the league must preserve the elements that make it distinct.As the CFL moves forward with its rule adjustments, the challenge will be maintaining its traditional identity while trying to broaden its appeal — a delicate balancing act as attention from under-55 viewers continues to shift south of the border.