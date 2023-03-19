CFL Hall of Fame

Five players, two builders, and three broadcasters were chosen for the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum’s Class of 2023.

Defensive end John Bowman and linebacker Solomon Elimimian were chosen in their first year of eligibility. Offensive linemen Josh Bourke and Lloyd Fairbanks and defensive back Larry Crawford will also be inducted as players. Former coaching great Jacques Dussault and the eighth commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Larry Smith, will also enter the hall.

