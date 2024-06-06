CFL returns to CTV after 38 years away

This September, CTV will carry Canadian Football League games for the first time since 1986.Beginning on September 7 with the Labour Day Weekend Rematch featuring the Saskatchewan Roughriders visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saturday afternoon CFL contests will be broadcast exclusively on CTV with kickoff times shifting from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.CTV and TSN will carry the Eastern Semi-final on November 2 and the Eastern Final on November 9, while retaining their previously planned starts at 3 p.m. ET.The 2024 campaign will culminate in the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on November 17 with the globally celebrated Jonas Brothers headlining the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show. CTV and TSN will team up to air Canada’s largest single-day sporting event beginning at 6 p.m. ET.Bell Media’s RDS continues to deliver comprehensive French-language coverage of the CFL throughout the season, including the playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup.CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie was still a player the last time CTV carried games.“This is a truly special day — not only for our great game and the 111th Grey Cup, but also for every fan of Canadian football across the country,” said Ambrosie.“After a stellar 2023 season filled with terrific crowds and spectacular audiences, we’re looking forward to building on that momentum alongside our partners at TSN, RDS and now CTV.”Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports said his network is "primed and ready" for "another phenomenal season."“With more preview coverage across all our platforms than ever before, along with comprehensive news and analysis, and live game coverage across TSN, RDS, and CTV for the first time ever, we can’t wait to connect with Canadian football fans for another unforgettable season," Redmond said.The news was announced one day after the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced an operating loss of $1.1 million last fiscal year. The Edmonton Elks lost $3.9 million. The 2024 season begins June 6, at 6:30 pm Mountain Time, with the defending champion Montreal Alouettes visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a rematch of the 110th Grey Cup. The complete season schedule is available here.CFL ON CTV SCHEDULE(Date | Competing teams | Kickoff (ET))Sept. 7 | SSK at WPG | 3 p.m.Sept. 14 | OTT at HAM | 3 p.m.Sept. 21 | MTL at OTT | 3 p.m.Sept. 28 | OTT at SSK | 3 p.m.Oct. 12 | EDM at CGY | 3 p.m.Oct. 19 | OTT at TOR | 3 p.m.Oct. 26 | WPG at MTL | 3 p.m.Nov. 2 | Eastern Semi-final | 3 p.m.Nov. 9 | Eastern Final | 3 p.m.Nov. 17 | 111th Grey Cup | 6 p.m.