CFL shrinks fields and changes rules in bid to boost excitement

Canadian Football League (CFL) commissioner Stewart Johnston revealed a sweeping two-year plan on Monday aimed at modernizing the game and enhancing fans’ experiences.Among the notable changes announced, the league will now be shrinking its fields from 110 yards to 100, bringing them closer to NFL standards.End zones will also be reduced from 20 yards to 15, with goalposts moved from the goal line to the back of the end zone. Canadian fields will, however, still remain wider than their American counterparts, with a width of 65 yards, and the league will still retain three downs instead of four.Johnston stated that the changes are being implemented to make games more exciting.“This is all about making our great game even more entertaining," Johnston said in a statement."We are trading field goals for touchdowns, while improving the fan experience in stadiums and at home."These changes are the most significant in decades. We are retaining the unique elements upon which our traditions stand, but innovating where change is needed to evolve our world-class game."The CFL also announced changes coming in 2026, including a 35-second automatic play clock reset, replacing the previous 20-second clock that only restarted once officials had reset the ball. Team benches will be standardized on opposite sides of the field to improve substitution logistics..Stewart Johnston named new CFL Commissioner, on mission to grow the game.Modifications to the long-debated “rouge” are also set to be made, with teams now no longer receiving a single point for a missed field goal that sails through the end zone. No points will be awarded for errant field goals, punts, or kickoffs that go through the end zone — either in the air or via a bounce.The rule changes were unanimously approved by the CFL’s Lead Governors.“I commend the Board of Governors for its unwavering commitment to a culture of constant improvement,” Johnston added.“Our governors do not take change lightly because they know how much the CFL, and the Canadian icon that is the Grey Cup, mean to generations of Canadians. These changes are about improving something that is already great. They are rooted in data and analytics; they have been thoughtfully and carefully considered. But they are big and bold because that’s what’s necessary to make our fantastic game even more entertaining, and to win in the attention economy.”The CFL rules committee — which consists of Johnston, league head coaches and officials, as well as the CFL Players' Association — will evaluate the nuances of the rules impacted by these changes during the upcoming off-season.