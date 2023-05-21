CFL action

The Canadian Football League in partnership with Genius Sports Limited launched a new data and technology system to give better, continually updated stats to fans, broadcasters and partners.

CFL LiveStats will capture play-by-play updates, post-game, and team data on every CFL game starting with the BC Lions tilt against the Stampeders in Calgary June 8. Genius Sports used a similar system in FIBA and NCAA basketball. The platform can power live betting solutions, and CFL Game Zone features like CFL Fantasy and CFL Pick ‘Em.

