The Canadian Football League in partnership with Genius Sports Limited launched a new data and technology system to give better, continually updated stats to fans, broadcasters and partners.
CFL LiveStats will capture play-by-play updates, post-game, and team data on every CFL game starting with the BC Lions tilt against the Stampeders in Calgary June 8. Genius Sports used a similar system in FIBA and NCAA basketball. The platform can power live betting solutions, and CFL Game Zone features like CFL Fantasy and CFL Pick ‘Em.
The CFL will continue to roll out new features throughout the season, including historical play-by-play data and statistics for public consumption.
In a press release, David Goldstein, chief operating officer of the CFL, called the change “revolutionary.”
“We are excited to leverage this incredible technology to help tell the story of our remarkable league,” said Goldstein.
“Better data will lead to everything from a better viewing experience to interactive gaming, responsible sports wagering, and more, all of which will pave the way for the future of CFL fandom.”
Matthew Cowling, executive VP at Genius Sports, welcomed the partnership.
“Powered by LiveStats, the CFL’s new data ecosystem will provide immense value for their fans, broadcasters, sponsors and more, creating a wealth of new engagement opportunities,” said Cowling.
“We’re delighted to take our partnership with the CFL to the next level, implementing technology that is used every day in over 150 countries worldwide to capture the fastest, most accurate statistics.”
Genius Sports and the CFL have worked in partnership since December 2021. In 2022, they launched CFL Game Zone, attracting over 30,000 new registrations and helping the league collect better data to enable personalized marketing.
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced live-streams will be available its pre-season games. A verified email address will be all that is required to unlock the league’s first-ever live streaming platforms. Three pre-season games will be available only to TSN/RDS, but the other six will stream on the platform.
All games will be available at CFL.ca/PreseasonLive and include in-stadium video feeds and local broadcasting crews providing play-by-play and analysis.
The complete 2023 season broadcast schedule for TSN, RDS, CBS Sports Network and CFL+ will be announced prior to the pre-season kick off Thursday, June 8 when the BC Lions travel to McMahon Stadium to visit the Calgary Stampeders.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
