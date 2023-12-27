Chamber of Commerce wants private-sector strikes eliminated

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce told the Commons Trade committee the cabinet must give itself new powers to eliminate private-sector strikes.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Chamber suggested to "force a deal" through compulsory arbitration or some other mechanism.“We don’t want just the Minister of Labour sitting on the sidelines during a work stoppage,” testified Robin Guy, Chamber vice-president. “We really want him to drive an outcome, bring parties together, force a deal or hold them to the table.”“What we really need to do is make sure the Minister of Labour has the tools he needs to be able to solve these things and I’ll say solve them before a strike or lockout,” said Vice-President Guy.“We need to make sure the government has to be able to force the two sides together and form a binding resolution.”“Are there any solutions we should put forward?” asked Liberal MP Mona Fortier (Ottawa-Vanier, ON). “We are looking for really the ability to force a deal or hold them to the table in advance of a work stoppage,” replied Guy.“Some options that have been suggested to the government include binding arbitration or cabinet powers to hold the parties to the table and get a deal done,” said Guy. He did not elaborate.The Chamber submission came as the industry committee continues Canada Labour Code hearings into a 13-day strike by the Longshore and Warehouse Union at the Port of Vancouver last July. The department of transport estimated the shutdown of the nation's busiest port resulted in net economic losses ranging from "$750 million to $1 billion."According to the Labour department's report Work Stoppages by Sector and Year, there were 114 private sector work stoppages across Canada up to October 31, 2023. The report also indicated strikes and lockouts during these stoppages averaged 75 days in duration.Time lost to labour disruptions has significantly declined over the past four decades. A 2022 report from Statistics Canada highlights a "long-term downward trend" in work stoppages, which is measured as hours lost per 1,000 employees.The StatsCan report Days Not Worked Due to Strikes and Lockouts 1976 to 2021 showed a significant decline in the rate of hours lost per 1,000 employees due to strikes and lockouts. It peaked at 204 hours lost per 1,000 employees in 1976, dropped to just 4.9 hours lost in 2016 and saw a slight increase to 9.9 hours lost in 2021.Chamber Vice-President Guy testified the cabinet appeared to have “a thumb on the scale towards one side” in labour relations.Guy stated the introduction of Bill C-58 An Act to Amend the Canada Labour Code on November 9 aims to limit the use of replacement workers by federally regulated employers during strikes or lockouts and it includes the threat of fines amounting to $100,000 per day for non-compliance. Guy cited the November 9 introduction of Bill C-58 An Act To Amend The Canada Labour Code that would restrict federally regulated employers’ use of replacement workers in strikes or lockouts under threat of $100,000-per-day fines.“The introduction of Bill C-58, which aims to prohibit the use of replacement workers during strikes, suggests the government actually wants to move away from preserving stability,” said Guy. “It is, in fact, doubling down on Canada being seen as an unreliable and unstable trading partner.”“The replacement worker conversation is awfully misunderstood, I think,” said Guy. “We are not talking about somebody like myself going to run a crane at a port. We are talking about people who are often managers of that organization working to keep the lights on.”“For example, if there is a rail strike in the country, that could actually impact commuter services in Canada’s largest cities,” said Guy. “It means propane might not be able to get to hospitals or homes to heat. It means grain feed might not get to cattle. It is a massive piece that I think is bad policy and I think it is playing politics.”Bill C-58 is currently waiting on a second reading vote in the Commons. Cabinet has not set a deadline for its final passage at this time.