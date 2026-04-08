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Champagne admits role in Quebec high-speed rail despite conflict claims

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Finance Minister François-Philippe ChampagneCPAC
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Cdnpoli
Department Of Finance
National Bank Of Canada
Conservative MP Michael Barrett
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
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Anne-Marie Gaudet

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