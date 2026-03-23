Champagne claims $60B in federal savings but offers no details

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Ottawa has identified $60 billion in savings across government departments, but has yet to show Canadians exactly where those cuts will come from.Champagne said the savings were uncovered through a sweeping expenditure review, describing it as part of the government’s broader fiscal plan.“We said we were going spend less so we can spend more,” he said. “We found $60 billion of savings across different departments of the Government of Canada.”Blacklock's Reporter says despite the claim, budget documents tabled so far do not itemize any such $60 billion in reductions, and Champagne declined to name specific programs on the chopping block.He suggested the savings would come from streamlining operations, merging functions, adopting new technology and shrinking the federal workforce. “Some programs we have decided to rationalize… others, we said we need to bring back the civil service to a more sustainable level,” he said.The finance minister framed the move as aligning government with the financial pressures facing Canadians. “Canadian families are tightening their belt. I think it’s about time the federal government does the same,” he said.Prime Minister Mark Carney first floated the $60 billion figure last November, promising what he called “tough, responsible choices” to reduce spending. .At the time, Carney said the plan included cutting the size of the public service by 10% and reducing spending on management consultants by 20%, alongside broader restructuring and consolidation.However, parliamentarians and fiscal watchdogs say the government has yet to provide the transparency needed to evaluate the plan. A report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer warned there is little clarity on how the reductions would affect specific programs, staffing levels or public services.“There is a lack of detail regarding the impact on individual programs… including the reduction in personnel and potential service level impacts,” the report said, adding it remains unclear when — or if — the government will release a full accounting.Without that information, the Budget Office cautioned it cannot properly assess the risks or feasibility of achieving the promised savings.