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Champagne claims $60B in federal savings but offers no details

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Finance Minister François-Philippe ChampagnePhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Parliamentary Budget Office
Cdnpoli
Deficit
Mark Carney
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne

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