Champagne mocked after comparing EV subsidies to Ford Model T

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is facing criticism after incorrectly claiming the Ford Model T was not a success, while defending Ottawa’s $52 billion electric vehicle subsidy strategy.Blacklock's Reporter says Champagne made the remarks during heated Commons committee questioning over the federal government’s massive spending on electric vehicle projects, many of which have faced delays, layoffs or uncertainty.“When the Model T Ford was introduced it was not a success,” Champagne told MPs. “When we have been doing the same thing for 100 years with internal combustion engines and we switch technology after a century, it is quite normal that we have adjustment of technology, of consumer habits and of markets.”The finance minister later clarified through his office that he intended to refer to Tesla’s Model S, not the Ford Model T.“I think it was a misspeak,” said press secretary John Fragos, who added Champagne had been speaking for four hours during committee proceedings.Conservative MP Raquel Dancho challenged Champagne over Ottawa’s EV strategy, arguing taxpayers have poured billions into projects that have failed to deliver promised jobs and economic growth.“He made very big promises that this was going to deliver huge returns for Canada yet many of these projects have failed to deliver,” said Dancho. “In fact we have seen thousands of job losses because of the failure of these projects to go forward.”Dancho asked Champagne directly whether he would admit the government’s electric vehicle strategy “has been a failure.”“I would think it is quite the opposite,” Champagne replied.“I think electrification is still our north star,” he added. “Let me remind my colleague that when Tesla started business it took 17 years to be profitable.”.Historical records show the Ford Model T was in fact an immediate commercial success.Ford Motor Company began producing the Model T on Sept. 27, 1908. First-year production reached 10,202 vehicles before climbing to 170,211 annually by 1913 after Ford introduced the auto industry’s first moving assembly line.Matt Anderson, curator of transportation at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich., said the Model T quickly dominated the market.“The Model T was a hit right from the start,” Anderson said.Production jumped 74% from 1908 to 1909, increasing from 10,202 cars to 17,771. Ford struggled to keep pace with demand, according to Anderson.“To put that in perspective, Buick was number two in both of those years with 8,820 cars in 1908 and 14,606 cars in 1909,” he said.A 2025 essay published in The Journal of Economic History noted Ford had already established 1,500 dealerships within a month of launching the Model T.“The Model T quickly captured a near monopoly on low-price car sales,” the journal stated. “Around 1913 the Model T made up 96% of all cars sold for less than $600.”The vehicle remained in production until 1927, with more than 15 million units sold worldwide.The journal also noted Ford’s revolutionary manufacturing methods dramatically outperformed competitors.“In 1914 Ford made 260,722 cars with 13,000 employees,” the study said. “All other U.S. car companies combined made 286,770 cars with 66,350 employees.”