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Champagne testily defends ethics record amid scrutiny over wife's Alto rail appointment

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Finance Minister François-Philippe ChampagneCPAC
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Michael Cooper
Cdnpoli
Konrad Von Finckenstein
Bardish Chagger
françois-philippe champagne
Gabriel Hardy
Alto
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