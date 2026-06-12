Champagne testily defends ethics record amid scrutiny over wife's Alto rail appointment

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne angrily defended his conduct before a Commons committee Thursday as opposition MPs pressed him over his wife's senior position with the Crown corporation overseeing Canada's proposed high-speed rail project.Blacklock's Reporter said Champagne rejected accusations he improperly participated in decisions affecting Alto after the Crown corporation hired his wife as a vice-president in July 2025."This matter has given rise to unfounded accusations, even defamation and partisanship," Champagne told members of the Commons ethics committee."I complied with all the rules," he added. "I have always demanded impeccable ethics of myself and my team."The controversy centres on Alto, the federally owned corporation tasked with developing a high-speed rail network. After hiring Champagne's wife, the corporation later secured funding measures and expropriation powers through provisions included in the Liberal government's 2025 omnibus budget bill.The Conflict of Interest Act prohibits cabinet ministers from using insider information to advance the interests of relatives and bars participation in official decisions where a conflict of interest exists.Champagne has repeatedly maintained he recused himself from cabinet discussions, votes and decisions involving Alto.Conservative MPs challenged that claim during Thursday's hearing."That is simply not true," Conservative MP Michael Cooper told the minister. "You voted at least 13 times on matters related to Alto."Conservative MP Gabriel Hardy also questioned whether Champagne's household could benefit from executive compensation paid by the corporation.Hardy cited government documents showing Alto paid nearly $2.76 million in bonuses to 134 employees."Executives at Alto received bonuses," Hardy said. "I am asking whether or not your wife is an Alto executive. That's the question, because if Canadians know that's the case, they know your household will benefit."The exchange quickly became heated.."Can you tell us why you recused yourself?" Hardy asked."I've been here for 10 years," Champagne replied. "You just arrived. I am an honorable member of this House, not you."When Hardy again asked whether his wife was an Alto executive, Champagne accused the MP of making false allegations."What is the allegation I am making that is not true?" Hardy responded."Verify what you're doing with lawyers," Champagne said. "You're politicizing the work of this committee. If you're against the project, that's fine."Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein told the committee he found no evidence Champagne violated the Conflict of Interest Act."The minister has no control or authority over Alto," von Finckenstein testified.He noted Alto is a wholly owned subsidiary of a Crown corporation that reports through the Minister of Transport rather than the Minister of Finance.Asked about Champagne's votes related to Alto legislation, the commissioner said the minister was voting on broader government legislation rather than exercising direct authority over the corporation.Liberal MP Bardish Chagger questioned the need for the hearing, arguing the matter had already been examined."I am not really sure why you are here because we've got a country to run," said Chagger.She told Champagne he had "done everything right" and praised his handling of the issue."You've done everything right, raising the bar once again, to make sure you represent your constituents and Canadians well," Chagger said. "That means a lot to me."