Champagne welcomes Jeneroux after Conservative MP crosses the floor to liberals

TORONTO — Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he welcomes former Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux to the Liberal caucus following his decision to cross the floor and join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.Speaking to reporters, Champagne said the government is open to experienced parliamentarians willing to contribute during what he described as a pivotal period for the country.“We always welcome talent,” Champagne said. “This is a special moment in our nation’s history to have talented people who want to join, roll up their sleeves and contribute. I welcome him to our team and look very much forward to working with him.”.Jeneroux’s defection makes him the third Conservative MP in recent weeks to join the Liberals, following Chris d’Entremont and Michael Ma.Carney announced Wednesday that Jeneroux will serve as special advisor on economic and security partnerships, a role the prime minister said will focus on strengthening Canada’s alliances, trade relationships and security co-operation.Jeneroux told reporters his decision was influenced by Carney’s policy agenda and a January speech at the World Economic Forum, which he said underscored the seriousness of Canada’s national unity challenges.“It felt disingenuous and quite simply wrong to be sitting on the sidelines anymore,” Jeneroux said after meeting Carney in Edmonton..The move drew criticism from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who accused the Liberals of attempting to secure a majority through political deals and said Jeneroux had “betrayed” constituents in Edmonton Riverbend.Jeneroux has represented the riding since 2015 and previously served in Alberta’s legislature. In Ottawa, he held several critic portfolios, including supply chains, innovation, infrastructure, health and housing.With Jeneroux’s addition, the Liberals hold 169 seats in the House of Commons, three short of a majority. Upcoming byelections in three Liberal-held ridings could bring the party to the 172-seat threshold required for majority status.The government has framed the recent caucus changes as part of a shifting domestic and international landscape, with Carney calling for political collaboration to address emerging economic and security challenges.