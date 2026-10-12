Champagne won't promise Alto high-speed rail will stay under $90 billion

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne declined to guarantee taxpayers that Ottawa’s proposed Alto high-speed rail project will stay within its $90-billion price tag as MPs questioned escalating costs and millions paid in employee bonuses.Blacklock's Reporter said Champagne repeatedly referred questions about the project to Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon during testimony before the Commons finance committee.“You have said it is going to be between $60 and $90 billion dollars,” Conservative MP Jasraj Hallan (Calgary East) told Champagne. “The Budget Office says it will be $113 billion.”The Parliamentary Budget Office estimated the project could cost $113 billion in its Oct. 1 report, Canada’s Eastern Corridor High Speed Rail: A Cost Analysis Using Global Data — 26% above the government's upper estimate.The report said a single 15-kilometre section involving a tunnel to the Island of Montréal could cost taxpayers $2.54 billion. Billions more could be required for construction through the Canadian Shield in Eastern Ontario.“Can you assure Canadians today that project will not go over $90 billion, yes or no?” asked Hallan.“What I can assure Canadians is the Minister of Transport will be best placed to answer that question,” replied Champagne.MacKinnon also declined to guarantee the project would remain below $90 billion when he appeared before the finance committee on June 4.“There’s a lot of engineering left to do,” said MacKinnon.“Can you confirm this Alto project won’t go a dollar over $90 billion?” Hallan asked at the hearing.“I think people know intuitively that when you talk about building a house, well, a house can take many forms and a house can contain many things,” replied MacKinnon.Alto Corporation, the Crown agency overseeing the project, proposes an electrified high-speed railway linking Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Laval, Montréal, Trois-Rivières and Québec City. Trains are proposed to travel at speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour..Records show Alto currently employs 216 people, including 13 vice-presidents, 44 directors and seven managers. One of the vice-presidents is Champagne’s wife.Cabinet disclosed in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled June 1 in the Commons that Alto paid $2,758,968 in bonuses to 134 employees last year.Hallan questioned Champagne over the payments, noting construction has yet to begin.“Zero metres of track have been laid for Alto yet you gave out $3 million of bonuses,” said Hallan.“Why?” he asked.“The Minister of Transport I think will be best placed to answer these questions,” replied Champagne.“The finances go through your department,” said Hallan. “You have to sign off, to give that money to them. You should be able to answer why you gave $3 million in bonuses. You rewarded a project that has zero metres of track laid.”“Why?” Hallan repeated.“Like I said, you’ll have the opportunity to ask these questions of the Minister of Transport,” replied Champagne.Bloc Québécois MP Jean-Denis Garon (Mirabel, Que.) also questioned Champagne about the rising projected cost.“It’s 30% over your estimate,” said Garon.“Can you explain to us why you can’t answer our questions about Alto Corporation?” he asked.“I think everyone knows the Minister of Transport is the one best placed to answer,” replied Champagne.“Are you uneasy with this?” asked Garon.“No, not at all,” replied Champagne.“I’m not sure about that,” said Garon.“I’ve been a member for many years and I’m not uneasy answering such questions,” replied Champagne.