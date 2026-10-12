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Champagne won't promise Alto high-speed rail will stay under $90 billion

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Finance Minister François-Philippe ChampagnePhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Cdnpoli
Steven Mackinnon
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Jasraj Hallan
Jean-Denis Garon
Alto
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Western Standard
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