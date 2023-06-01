EV Charging
The Lakewood and Lawson Civic Centres in Saskatoon now feature brand-new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available to the public at no charge.

In its announcement, the city said the initiative aims to help individuals transition from gas-powered vehicles to EVs.

EV charging

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

retiredpop
retiredpop

There is something seriously wrong with taxpayers having to subsidize electric vehicles at every turn. First off we pay up to $5000 of the initial purchase cost, Now we are paying for free charging. Also electric vehicles don't pay any road tax as that is charged through gasoline taxes. My point is that if people want to drive an electric vehicle they can do so but get your hands out of my wallet. We are all victims in the great 'climate change' scam.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Awesome another thing taxpayer pay whether they support it or not.

