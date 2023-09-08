Isolation Hotel

 

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

Charges against an Ontario couple who declined to stay in a quarantine hotel have been stayed by the Crown attorneys. 

“This is a bittersweet result for the Davies,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) funded lawyer Christopher Fleury in a Friday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Good to see.

The whole scamdemic is a Crime Against Humanity.

All politicians are GUILTY. Every single one of them needs to be tried in Nuremburg 2.0

Unfortunately, we need to overthrow the pedophile/satanist/banster/politico criminals first.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.