Charges laid after bank impersonation scam nets $1.3 in Calgary

Calgary police say three men are facing charges after an elaborate impersonation scam defrauded victims of roughly $1.3 million by tricking them into handing over banking credentials and physical access to their cards in a coordinated fraud operation spanning Alberta and Ontario.Investigators say the scheme involved suspects calling victims while posing as bank employees, warning them of supposed fraudulent activity and account breaches. In many cases, police say the scammers already had detailed personal and financial information, making the calls appear legitimate and increasing pressure on victims to comply.Victims were reportedly coerced into revealing online banking logins and debit card PINs. They were then instructed to place their bank cards in envelopes for pickup by couriers arranged by the suspects. Once collected, the cards were used to withdraw cash and make purchases including gift cards and high-value goods.Police say more than 80 reports tied to the same scam were received in 2025, with total losses estimated at $1.3 million. The Calgary Police Service Financial Crimes Investigation Unit later linked at least 15 of the files to a single group operating between March and August 2025..Following what investigators described as a lengthy and complex probe involving more than 80 production orders and extensive digital and financial analysis, police executed a search warrant on April 14 at a home in the 4700 block of Dalton Dr. N.W. Two suspects were arrested, and officers seized more than $59,000 in cash along with multiple debit, credit and ID cards, as well as a small quantity of cocaine.A third suspect was arrested the following day during a search in the 14600 block of 52 St. N.W. in Edmonton.Charges have been laid against Sirak Habtom, 22, of Ottawa, , 22, of Ottawa, and Brian-Shodu Kinyamba, 25, of Edmonton. Each faces one count of fraud over $5,000, unauthorized use of a credit card, money laundering and theft over $5,000.Police say Mayum was also wanted on 10 Canada-wide warrants related to weapons offences in Ontario at the time of his arrest.Court appearances are scheduled through April and May, with Habtom appearing April 24, Kinyamba on May 7, and Mayum on May 14.Investigators say the probe is ongoing and additional charges are possible.“This investigation points to a far more extensive fraud operation and intelligence suggests this network extends well beyond Calgary,” said Staff Sgt. Peter Duchnij of the CPS Financial Crimes Investigation Unit..“Fraud investigations are complex and resource-intensive, with most involving large volumes of digital and financial data, multiple jurisdictions and offenders who deliberately use technology to exploit public trust.”Police say they received assistance from the Edmonton Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Ottawa Police Service and Peel Regional Police Service.Calgarians are being urged to remain vigilant, particularly when receiving unexpected calls demanding urgent financial action. Police stress that banks and officers will never ask for transfers of money, cryptocurrency or gift cards as part of any investigation.Anyone who suspects fraud is advised to contact their financial institution using a verified number or attend a branch in person. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.