The Democracy Fund (TDF) announced the Canadian government stayed all charges against three accused gas dealers from the Freedom Convoy.
"It was never clear that simply carrying jerry cans during a protest could constitute an offence of mischief,” said TDF lawyer Adam Blake-Galipeau in a Thursday press release.
“My clients are pleased with the outcome and are relieved they are no longer facing jail time."
The release said during the Freedom Convoy, a number of protestors in Ottawa were charged with mischief for allegedly transporting fuel contained in jerry cans to trucks parked around the city.
TDF represented three of those people, each of whom entered a plea of not guilty. The Crown sought up to 45 days of jail time for the defendants.
The release went on to say the charges were stayed after numerous court appearances and Crown negotiations. These gas dealers were mentioned several times by police and politicians during the Public Order Emergency Commission.
TDF said in August it succeeded in having multiple charges suspended for a Freedom Convoy protestor who faced up to 45 days in jail if convicted.
“TDF recognized that he had a strong case,” said Blake-Gallipeau.
The client was exercising his freedoms in Ottawa when he was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000, disobeying a court order, and obstructing a peace officer. TDF represented the client during multiple court appearances, and the Crown attorney agreed to stay the charges.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Shocker lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.