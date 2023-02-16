Freedom Convoy

Trucks and protestors are entering their second week of demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. 

 Courtesy Christian Milette/CBC

The Democracy Fund (TDF) announced the Canadian government stayed all charges against three accused gas dealers from the Freedom Convoy. 

"It was never clear that simply carrying jerry cans during a protest could constitute an offence of mischief,” said TDF lawyer Adam Blake-Galipeau in a Thursday press release. 

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Shocker lol

