Former AM 640 host Charles Adler said women are repelled by prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson because he promotes toxic masculinity.
“Fortunately, women are in the majority,” said Adler in a since-deleted Thursday tweet. “If they did not have the vote, Petersons would be in charge of everything.”
Peterson responded by saying women around the world have “bought a fair number of my books.”
“How many, again?” he said. “Four million?”
Peterson said this number sounds about right, but Adler should “just keep doing you.”
He mocked Adler for saying he is a Twitter master with 61,000 followers.
Post Millennial writer Angelo Isidorou said he met his girlfriend because of a shared interest in Peterson’s work.
“From my perspective, your published work really resonates with women, while YouTube resonates with the male views, but that can also be because YouTube users are mostly men anyhow,” said Isidorou.
“Charles is losing it.”
“Found timelines polluted w Climate Change Denial, WEF Conspiracy, Separatism & Anti-Vaxx,” he said.
“Thanks for reinforcing my decision to support the only effective vehicle to protect Albertans from what (Jason) Kenney correctly called Lunatics.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Charles Adler speaks for women? What's with this lingo "toxic masculinity?" Do these simple minded take a pill or something and just start talking like this? Used to be the women opening admitted they like masculinity; today, they still like it but society is teaching them to afraid of showing that they like it.
10 years ago the term “toxic masculinity” was simply being a male human being, we opened doors, not just for a woman but for all people, we cleaned the gutters, we shoveled the walk and the drive way, we went fishing and hunting, and we took the garbage out, not that a woman wasn’t capable of doing all of those, but just because that’s what we do, I go to the craft store with my wife, not because I want to, but because she likes to go, being a male or a man is now some how evil, they class it as toxic masculinity, Adler is anti man, what we used to call a sissy, Adler is a sissy. So I say this to Adler, I will never stop being a man, you sir can hang your dingleballs on the mantle, but mine will remain where they always have been. It sounds like Peterson took Adlers lunch money at recess, and now the big sissy is throwing a childish fit.
Is he auditioning to be the next Baghdad Bob?
To be honest, I just don't care what this guys says one bit..not sure why his opinion matters or even should matter to most folks...it's just an opinion...
Adler thinks Peterson is toxic? That's laughable because Adler's brand of socialism (he endorsed Notley( is toxic
Who is Charles Adler? Never heard of the guy until today.
Quote: "Former AM 640 host Charles Adler said women are repelled by prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson because he promotes toxic masculinity. "
Anyone with a functioning intellect, would be repelled by Chuckles Adler! Nothing but a fake conservative, brown nosing Comrade Muttley, obviously pushing for a place in Nuttley's gubmint, if they are elected.
Hey Chuckles, go back to Montreal, where you came from. You're not wanted in Alberta!
