Former AM 640 host Charles Adler has questioned whether a man Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke about when complaining about passport wait times even exists.
“Been more than 24 hrs since the video was posted,” said Adler in a Wednesday tweet.
“Has anyone intvu'd Mustafa or his fiance, who according to #Poilievre is along w 20 members of a Wedding party waiting for Mustafa in Cuba.”
Does Mustafa exist? Been more than 24 hrs since the video was posted. Has anyone intvu'd Mustafa or his fiancé, who according to #Poilievre is along w 20 members of a Wedding party waiting for Mustafa in Cuba. I want to believe Mr. Unlikable. Just looking for a shred of evidence. https://t.co/6sjvqfozdq— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) January 4, 2023
Adler said he wants to believe Poilievre, adding that he was “looking for a shred of evidence.”
During a recent press conference on Parliament Hill, Poilievre spoke about a stop he made in the Ottawa International Airport on Monday. “Nothing seems to work,” said Poilievre.
Man misses his wedding because Trudeau’s passport offices are broken. pic.twitter.com/xnKZtTYuvB— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 2, 2023
Poilievre said Calgary resident Mustafa walked up to him and he asked Mustafa what he was doing in Ottawa.
He said he was obtaining a passport. The Conservative leader said he could receive a passport in Calgary.
Mustafa said he thought he could, but he applied ten months ago. It became desperate because his wedding was in Cuba.
Poilievre inquired about when his wedding was. Mustafa said the previous day.
His wife was in Cuba with his 20 best friends and family members. Poilievre said this is “how everything operates with Justin Trudeau.”
“He’s not working for Canadians,” he said.
“We need a prime minister who will work for our country, get things done, deliver for Canadians.”
Canada Proud said Adler should stop. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” they said.
Charles, it’s time to hang up the skates. You’re embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/PuWY2E4ztv— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) January 4, 2023
Mainstreet Research President and CEO Quito Maggi said he wants to believe Poilievre would not invent this story.
“On the other hand, I applied for a passport for my son on December 20th and am picking it up today,” said Maggi.
I want to believe that a person who wants to be Prime Minister wouldn’t invent a story like this…On the other hand, I applied for a passport for my son on December 20th and am picking it up today— Quito Maggi (@quito_maggi) January 4, 2023
Adler said on Sunday many people who replied to his endorsement of Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley are hateful.
“Found timelines polluted w Climate Change Denial, WEF Conspiracy, Separatism & Anti-Vaxx,” he said.
“Thanks for reinforcing my decision to support the only effective vehicle to protect Albertans from what (Jason) Kenney correctly called Lunatics.”
Have read replies of many opposing my endorsement. Found timelines polluted w Climate Change Denial, WEF Conspiracy, Separatism & Anti-Vaxx. Thanks for reinforcing my decision to support the only effective vehicle to protect Albertans from what Kenney correctly called Lunatics.— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) January 1, 2023
My advice to Adler would be to STFU, no one cares what he says, he is a dinosaur for a day gone by, and his radio show sucked anyways.
I really don't think this nutbar deserves stories about him, any more than that drugged out homeless guy raving to himself downtown does. Back when I occasionally tuned into the radio (I haven't listened to MSM talk radio in years, and it feels great), I heard Adler admit once that he struggled with mental illness and takes anti-depressant medications. Says every thing you need to know.
Sadly, Adler is an old has been who will say anything to get back into the public eye. No need to write about anything he has to say.
Adler made a living prostituting himself to MSM, his opinions and comments mean about as much as anyone from CBC, which is nothing.
Adler is a complete goof. End of story
