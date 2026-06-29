Charlie Angus urges Ottawa to review Kristi Noem’s role with Canadian mining company

OTTAWA — Former NDP MP Charlie Angus is calling on the federal government to review the appointment of former US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to the advisory board of a Vancouver mining company, arguing her involvement raises national security concerns for Canada’s critical minerals sector.Speaking at a news conference on Parliament Hill Monday, Angus said Noem’s role with Nova Red Mining should be examined under the Investment Canada Act, citing her close ties to US President Donald Trump and her past comments about Canada.“Kristi Noem represents a clear threat to Canada’s security and our economic independence,” Angus said.“Copper is a strategic and key mineral that will be vital in Canada’s diversification strategy to free us from the grip of the United States. Her presence in this sector raises too many red flags to be ignored.”Angus accused Noem of repeatedly showing “contempt” for Canada’s sovereignty, pointing to her remarks at the Haskell Free Library earlier this year and her past statements about cross-border security.“Canadians have not forgotten her deplorable stunt at the Haskell Library on the Vermont-Canadian border where she insulted our sovereignty,” he said..He also questioned why Nova Red Mining had assembled what he described as a board with extensive U.S. political and military connections, including Noem, arguing the company should face greater scrutiny before developing Canadian critical mineral projects.“This company raises multiple red flags,” Angus said.“Canadians deserve to know what that means. Is she being paid? Is she receiving shares or stock options?… Does she have access to Canadian critical mineral data, strategy, financing that would help them?”Angus urged Innovation Minister Evan Solomon to review the company under the Investment Canada Act to determine whether its activities present any national security concerns.He also argued Noem’s record with indigenous communities in the US could complicate mining development in BC.“In her time as governor of South Dakota, her toxic relations with indigenous people were so bad that it resulted in her being banned from all of their homelands,” Angus said.“She is going to be the one involved in moving forward copper mining on indigenous territories in Canada. This is ridiculous.”Asked whether Prime Minister Mark Carney should intervene, Angus said projects involving Canada’s critical minerals must proceed on the basis of “respect” and “trust.”“It has to be done on the basis of companies who bring in people with proper human rights records. And Kristi Noem is a big fat zero on all of those,” he said.A request for comment has been sent to Nova Red Mining. The Western Standard will update the story if a response is received.