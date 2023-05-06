Cheque and pen
Image courtesy of Money Knack on Unsplash

The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) will no longer accept cheque payments for all transactions, breaking a 106-year-old tradition. It plans to announce updated regulations regarding electronic transfers for large payments, which will be implemented in 2024.

Canada Revenue Agency

“This policy is not scheduled to come into effect until Jan. 1,” said Charles Drouin, spokesperson for the CRA.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder how long I have to hold the funds in the account if the recipient refuses to cash the cheque before I can consider the debt paid in full?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.