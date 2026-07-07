Chestermere RCMP seek public's help identifying indecent act suspect

Chestermere RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man believed to be connected to two separate indecent act incidents at local parks last month.Police say officers responded to complaints on June 3 near Steve King Memorial Dog Park and again on June 19 at Anniversary Park involving the same male suspect.Investigators said no one was injured or assaulted during either incident.The suspect is described as having a medium complexion, a slim build and being between 20 and 40 years old.During the June 3 incident, he was reportedly wearing a bright orange shirt and blue shorts. On June 19, he was seen wearing a dark long-sleeved tracksuit and black sneakers.RCMP have released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777.Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting information online at P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.