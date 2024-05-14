CHICKEN-NAPPED: BC RCMP searching for kidnapped chicken Snowflake

Police say it's a case of fowl play.North Vancouver RCMP are investigating a theft of a chicken named Snowflake.On Monday, North Vancouver RCMP received a report from an owner reporting their six-to-seven year old chicken was pilfered from their property in the Upper Lonsdale neighbourhood. CCTV captured two men entering the chicken coop and snatching Snowflake in the early morning hours of Saturday.Police are releasing images of the suspects in hopes that the public can identify them to help further the investigation.“The pet owners are devastated by the theft of Snowflake,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak. “This case parallels the theft of a beloved family dog, emphasizing the profound impact on the owners and the urgent need for resolution.”“Our hope is that someone out there knows the suspects or the whereabouts of Snowflake and will do the right thing and call police.”Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the suspects, is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #24-9290. Anyone who wishes to provide information but who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).