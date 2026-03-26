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Chief tells senators Kamloops residential school ‘graves’ search could take decades

Prime Minister Trudeau with Kamloops chief Roseanne Casimir.
Prime Minister Trudeau with Kamloops chief Roseanne Casimir. Ben Nelms Courtesy CBC
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Cdnpoli
Kamloops Residential School
Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations
Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation
Sen. Scott Tannas
Chief Rosanne Casimir
Sen. Mary Jane McCallum

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