 By Amanda Brown

Chiefs of police are endorsing a private Senate bill to permit DNA sampling of people convicted of non-violent crimes like drunk driving. The measure might have averted one of the country’s most notorious wrongful convictions, they said.

“The National DNA Databank is under-utilized and the Association sees the bill as an opportunity make the databank more effective for law enforcement,” the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police wrote in a submission to the Senate legal and constitutional affairs committee. The current law is “restrictive,” it said.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Pretty soon if you are charged with Mischief, but not convicted of it, the Liberal/ NDP government wants your DNA.

