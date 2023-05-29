Canada Post

 

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, one of the nation's largest indigenous groups, wants federal laws modified by Parliament to allow police, postal inspectors, or First Nations constables to open letters during transit. 

The Assembly said that letter mail is a significant source of narcotics.

(2) comments

Delby
Delby

In a word: NO. We already have enough government interference in our lives. The FN people seem to be immune from prosecution when it comes to repercussions from the federal government e.g. blocking railroads, so why not try this on their own as well?

Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

Everytime there's a problem, the solution seems to be less rights for the citizens. This idea should get tossed in the garbage pile along with dozens of other ideas designed for our safety

