Chiefs unite against Ottawa/Alberta pipeline MOU amid tanker ban concerns

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has unanimously endorsed an emergency resolution calling for the federal government to withdraw its newly announced pipeline agreement with Alberta.The vote took place Tuesday in Ottawa, where hundreds of First Nations leaders are meeting for the AFN’s annual December gathering. The memorandum of understanding announced last week proposes a new bitumen export pipeline to Asian markets and signals potential changes to Canada’s ban on oil tankers along northern British Columbia’s coastline.The AFN resolution reaffirms support for the existing tanker moratorium and calls on Ottawa, Alberta and British Columbia to recognize the climate emergency and uphold obligations under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.Chief Donald Edgars of Old Massett Village Council in Haida Gwaii sponsored the motion, calling the proposed pipeline “a pipe dream.”.National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak criticized the federal approach in her opening remarks, suggesting indigenous rights were being treated as negotiable.“Canada can create all the MOUs, project offices and advisory groups they want; the chiefs are united,” she said. “There will be no going around rights holders when it comes to major national projects on First Nations lands.”Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to address the assembly later Tuesday. It is his first appearance at an AFN assembly since forming a minority government in April. Several federal cabinet ministers are scheduled to participate during the three day event..The Carney government has faced growing criticism from First Nations leaders after passing the Building Canada Act earlier this year. The legislation grants cabinet authority to expedite approvals for projects deemed in the national interest. In recent months, two sets of major projects have already been sent to a new federal project office.The federal provincial pipeline agreement references potential indigenous co ownership and benefit sharing. However, several coastal First Nations in British Columbia rejected the proposal shortly after it was announced. Heiltsuk Nation Chief Marilyn Slett said in a statement that “this pipeline project will never happen,” while the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations urged governments to abandon the plan..The agreement states that Canada and Alberta will respect treaty obligations and conduct what it calls early, consistent and meaningful consultation with affected indigenous communities.AFN delegates will continue discussions Wednesday with presentations from the major projects office and its indigenous advisory committee. Chiefs are also expected to debate Bill S-2, proposed Senate legislation that includes amendments to the Indian Act, including the removal of the “second generation cutoff” rule governing eligibility for Indian status.More than 30 resolutions are on the agenda, with additional emergency motions expected during the assembly.