Child drowns at Medicine Hat’s Echo Dale Regional Park, aquatic facilities closed

An 11-year-old child has died of apparent drowning at Medicine Hat's Echo Dale Regional Park.The city confirmed the death in a statement Tuesday but released few details, citing respect for the family’s privacy.“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the child’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss,” the city said.In the wake of the incident, all city-operated pools and aquatic facilities have been closed effective immediately and will remain shut until further notice.City officials said the closure will allow for a thorough review of the incident and provide support for those affected.“We recognize the profound effect this tragedy will have on our community, including students, families, and city staff,” the statement said.Support resources are being made available to aquatic staff, first responders and others impacted by the tragedy. The city said it has also contacted community partners and local school divisions to ensure support is available for young people and families.Interim City Manager Joe Hutter offered condolences to the family.“Our heartfelt condolences are with the child’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss,” said Hutter. “I can’t begin to imagine the grief this family is experiencing.”The city said it is working with authorities and will conduct a review of the incident.Officials said updates on the review and the reopening of aquatic facilities will be provided when more information becomes available.“The safety and wellbeing of our residents and employees is our highest priority,” the city said.