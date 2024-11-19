Child poverty in Canada at historic high, cost of food skyrockets 35% since 2015

Canada is suffering the largest annual increase of child poverty on record, with an additional 358,520 children in poverty since the pandemic, bringing the total to a heartbreaking 1.4 million. In addition to rapidly increasing child poverty rates, the report card found the cost of food in Canada has ramped up 35% since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office in 2015. Likewise, family incomes fell $14, 276 after tax below the low income measure in 2022 (the last year of available data), compared to $10,050 in 2015 — an increase of a whopping 42%.Campaign 2000, a non-profit organization established in 1991 in response to cabinet’s unanimous decision to uphold the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and eradicate child poverty by the year 2000, released its annual report card Tuesday. .WATCH: Conservative MP says Trudeau doesn't understand his own policies 'tax Canadians into poverty'.The report, Ending Child Poverty: The Time is Now, says in the last two years, the rates of child and family poverty have increased 5%, with now roughly one in every five Canadian children not having enough to eat. The child poverty rates are universal across the country, impacting every province and territory. It rose 6% in Nunavut and 3.5% in Ontario. Data for Alberta is still being calculated. Children living in food insecure households, which is largely attributed to single-parent homes with three or more children, rose in 2023 from 24.3% to 28.5%. .Canadian poverty council says food costs making people hopeless, desperate.The Conservative party in a statement called the statistics “shocking,” and slammed Trudeau’s leadership for driving Canadians’ livelihoods into the ground for the last nine years, resulting in “largest annual increase in child poverty on record.”“Child poverty increased at record rates for two years in a row,” reads the statement. “Meanwhile, the cost of food also increased by 35% since 2015. No wonder that in the last two years, Canada saw 358,520 more children living in poverty than during the height of the pandemic in 2020.”“Nowhere in Canada was spared.”“Worse still, the depth of poverty for families … increased by 42% from 2015. As a result of this, families that were $10,050 below the poverty line in 2015 are now $14,276 below the poverty line.”“Justin Trudeau is not worth the cost.”.Social Development Canada says families priced into poverty over groceries \n