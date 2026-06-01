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Child transgender-care advocate appointed president of Canadian Pediatric Society

A new president of the Canadian Pediatric Society has been recently announced — a doctor who heavily supports gender-transition care for minors.
Dr. Natasha Johnson President Canadian Pediatric Society
Dr. Natasha Johnson President Canadian Pediatric SocietyScreenshot Canadian Pediatric Society Facebook, CPS website
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Mcmaster University
Gender Dysphoria
Canadian Pediatric Society
#cdnpoli
gender affirming care
Youth transgender care advocate
new president of Canadian Pediatric Society
president of Canadian Pediatric Society
Dr. Natasha Johnson
McMaster Children's Hospital
Gender Diversity Clinic
Natasha Johnson
minors gender affirming care
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