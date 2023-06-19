A detransitioned woman is currently suing the medical professionals involved in her transition.
She said doctors spent only 75 minutes evaluating her before getting approval for transitioning when she was 12.
Kayla Lovdahl, 18, filed a lawsuit in California's San Joaquin County Superior Court last week.
She alleges that several medical professionals in the Bay Area expedited her treatment without considering important factors such as her poor mental health.
The lawsuit is against doctors Lisa Kristine Taylor, Winnie Mao Yiu Tong, Susanne Watson, and Myrna Escalante.
They are accused of giving puberty blockers, testosterone and performing a mastectomy on Lovdahl within months of the first meeting.
According to the lawsuit, instead of telling Lovdahl about the irreversible treatment or suggesting she undergo psychotherapy first, the doctors wrongly labelled her transgender.
Listed in the lawsuit are the hospital responsible for the mastectomy procedure and the healthcare provider who oversaw the entire six-month process.
“This case is about a team of doctors who decided to perform a damaging, imitation sex change experiment on [Lovdahl], then a twelve-year-old vulnerable girl struggling with complex mental health co-morbidities,” reads the lawsuit.
“[Lovdahl] needed care, attention, and psychotherapy … Not cross-sex hormones and mutilating surgery.”
The lawsuit further details the detransitioning journey of Lovdahl, who prefers to be identified as Laya Jane, and explains how she decided to detransition in 2022 at 17. She regrets both her own choices and the decisions made by her doctors.
Lovdahl is now in psychotherapy sessions to undo the psychological harm caused by the procedure.
Lovdahl and her legal team argue that the initial diagnosis was premature, leading the vulnerable child to develop an “incorrect belief” that she was transgender.
According to the lawsuit, clinical psychologist Watson, also the clinical director of the Transgender Clinic at Oakland Medical Center under Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, decided she was transgender based on a single 75-minute evaluation.
In the meeting, Watson allegedly failed to disclose the potential long-term health risks of administering “off-label puberty blockers and high doses of potent male hormone drugs” to Lovdahl.
Taylor and Tong, employed as an endocrinologist and plastic surgeon respectively, within the Oakland-based hospital system, concurred with their colleague's evaluation and prescribed puberty blockers and testosterone to Lovdahl when she was 12 years old.
A few months later, Lovdahl underwent a double mastectomy, which resulted in the permanent inability to breastfeed.
In the lawsuit, the three doctors “immediately and negligently affirmed [Lovdahl’s] self-diagnosed transgenderism without adequate psychological evaluation” and “failed to inform [Lovdahl] of the significant increased suicide risk” that followed such treatments.
The lawsuit additionally claims that following Taylor's consultation, the three individuals “coerced” Lovdahl and her parents into pursuing the treatment plan.
They allegedly used tactics such as warning the family that “having a live son is better than having a dead daughter” using the potential risk of suicide to persuade them to transition Lovdahl.
The lawsuit strongly criticized Kaiser Permanente for allowing the invasive surgery to be performed at a young age.
“There is no other area of medicine where doctors will surgically remove a perfectly healthy body part and intentionally induce a diseased state of the pituitary gland misfunction based simply on the young adolescent patient's wishes,” said the lawsuit.
Following her detransition, Lovdahl said she started psychotherapy to address her mental well-being, “which is the care she should have been receiving all along.”
“The vast majority of cross-gender identified children, if medically treated in early adolescence, risk regretting the decision after they are old enough to realize their losses,” said Lovdahl.
She said the transition process left her with “deep physical and emotional wounds and severe regrets.”
Furthermore, she alleges that the hospital and doctors failed to provide her and her parents with adequate “informed consent,” which would have included psychotherapy sessions, an option that she alleges was never offered to her.
In a statement from her lawyers, they said the procedures were “an insane form of child abuse.”
“We believe cases like this are the best way to stop them, especially in liberal states like California, where reckless ideologues are pushing this radical agenda,” said attorney Charles Limandri.
This just breaks your heart.
