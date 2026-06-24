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Child under 12 receives euthanasia in Netherlands for first time

A Dutch child under 12 has been euthanized for the first time after the Dutch government expanded its euthanasia laws to include children aged one to 12.
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Euthanasia
Netherlands
euthanasia netherlands
child under 12 gets euthanized
child under 12 gets euthanaized Netherlands
Dutch Minister of Health Sophie Hermans
Dutch euthanasia
europe euthanasia
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