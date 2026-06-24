Child under 12 receives euthanasia in Netherlands for first time

Netherlands euthanized a child under 12 with a terminal illness for the first time since its euthanasia laws were altered to include children aged one to 12 back in 2024.Reported by NOS, Dutch Minister of Health Sophie Hermans, stated the "incurably ill" child died last year.However, the annual report announced on Monday by the special committee established to assess this form of euthanasia did not disclose the age of the child.The committee had examined the case and spoken to the doctor who had euthanized the child, and now its judgement will be forwarded to the prosecution.The prosecution will determine whether the doctor acted legally. .“Euthanasia is only allowed for patients whose unbearable suffering has no prospect of improvement and has a medical dimension,” the Dutch government said, as reported by the New York Post.“This can be the case with somatic diseases such as cancer or cardiovascular disease, but also with psychiatric disorders, dementia or multiple geriatric syndromes.”According to the Dutch government, the act does not allow a person to receive euthanasia in cases where a person is "finished with life" or deems their life to be "completed."Based on the government's euthanasia procedures, there are six factors that must be met before euthanasia is permitted..Some of these criteria include making sure the patient's request is "voluntary and well considered;" they are well informed of their prognosis; and physicians have come to the conclusion with the patient that there is "no reasonable alternative."For children under 12, parents must provide their consent.At the time the law was introduced, the government had said it would apply to children aged five to 10.“The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child’s unbearable and hopeless suffering,” the government had stated..Prior to the law change in 2024, euthanasia was already available for babies under one and children over 12, though children between those ages could only die through palliative sedation or naturally.For children aged 12 to 15, parents must consent to euthanasia, and for those between aged 16 to 17, parental consent isn't needed.Doctors who perform euthanasia unlawfully risk up to 12 years in prison and a fine. In 2002, the Netherlands became the first country to introduce euthanasia under strict conditions. .However, Belgium was the first to introduce child euthanasia, something it has been doing since 2014.In the Netherlands last year, 10,341 deaths by euthanasia were reported, representing a 3.8% rise compared to 2024.Around 85% of cases involved patients with illnesses like cancer or lung disease, with three in every four cases involving someone over 70.Last year, there was only one teenager between the ages 12 to 18 who received euthanasia.