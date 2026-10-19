Chilling crash photos emerge as defence disputes how Johnny Gaudreau, brother were killed

CALGARY — Newly released photographs and crash reconstruction diagrams are raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of former Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, as lawyers for the accused driver challenge key findings in the police investigation.The evidence, submitted by the defence team of Sean Higgins, 45, includes photographs of the brothers' severely damaged bicycles, Higgins' wrecked Jeep Grand Cherokee and diagrams suggesting the collision may have occurred in a different location than investigators originally determined.According to the New York Post, the photographs and diagrams were included in court documents filed October 5 and became public ahead of a final pretrial hearing scheduled for Monday.Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were killed on August 29, 2024, while cycling along a road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, on the eve of their sister's wedding.Prosecutors allege Higgins was driving under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to pass another vehicle on the right and struck the brothers..The defence is now disputing the prosecution's reconstruction of the crash, arguing that the physical evidence does not support investigators' conclusions about where the brothers were riding.According to Court TV, defence reconstruction expert Justin Schorr challenged diagrams prepared by New Jersey State Police, claiming investigators placed the point of impact in a location inconsistent with the debris recovered from the roadway.Schorr argued that the collision must have occurred before the first pieces of debris appeared on the road, rather than farther north as indicated in the police diagrams.He described the state's proposed impact location as scientifically inconsistent with the physical evidence. The defence also disputes the police account that the brothers were riding single file along the narrow shoulder of the roadway.Schorr's analysis suggests the cyclists were travelling within the northbound traffic lane immediately before the collision, rather than on the shoulder.The defence further alleges the brothers were cycling without legally required bicycle lights along a dark stretch of road.According to the Associated Press, Assistant Prosecutor Michael Mestern previously cited four witnesses who reported seeing Higgins speeding and attempting to pass another vehicle on the right before striking the cyclists..The newly released photographs show extensive damage to both bicycles, including bent wheels and missing components.Images of Higgins' Jeep Grand Cherokee show significant front-end damage and a cracked windshield.The defence is seeking additional technical evidence from prosecutors to support an independent examination of the collision, including material used by police to reconstruct the crash.The latest challenge comes as Higgins' lawyers continue to dispute allegations that he was legally impaired at the time of the collision. Prosecutors have maintained that Higgins' blood-alcohol concentration was 0.087%, exceeding New Jersey's legal driving limit of 0.08%.However, defence lawyers previously argued that problems with the handling and testing of Higgins' blood samples affected the accuracy of that result. In February, the defence presented findings suggesting Higgins' blood-alcohol concentration was approximately 0.075%, below the legal limit.A New Jersey judge rejected a subsequent request to dismiss charges in May, determining that the dispute over the evidence should be addressed at trial..Higgins faces multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated manslaughter and reckless vehicular homicide, along with evidence tampering and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts. The defence previously rejected a plea agreement that would have resulted in a 35-year prison sentence.The case has drawn considerable attention across the hockey community, particularly in Calgary, where Johnny Gaudreau spent eight seasons with the Flames before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.Known to fans as "Johnny Hockey," Gaudreau became one of Calgary's most recognizable players during his time with the organization.His younger brother Matthew also played hockey at Boston College and later worked as a high school coach. The brothers' deaths prompted tributes from players, teams and fans across North America.Higgins' trial is scheduled to begin January 5, 2027, with jury selection expected to begin in December.The latest defence filings could become a significant point of contention as both sides prepare to present competing interpretations of the crash evidence. Higgins remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.