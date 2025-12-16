Chilliwack mom killed by falling tree limb on Island 22 trail while walking with her kids

A 27-year-old Chilliwack woman was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a tree limb while walking with her two young children near the dog park at Island 22.The incident occurred around 3:12 p.m., during severe and unpredictable weather, with high winds and heavy rain. Two bystanders called 911 and attempted to render aid until the Chilliwack Fire Department and Emergency Health Services arrived. Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene..The BC Coroners Service is investigating the incident, which police say appears to be a tragic accident. The children were not physically harmed and are now in the care of family. Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased to protect the family’s privacy.The Chilliwack RCMP thanked members of the public who acted quickly to assist the woman and care for her children during the emergency.