Chilliwack RCMP investigating destruction of indigenous mural

Police in Chilliwack are investigating after one of the city’s best-known murals was vandalized on a day meant to honour missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.According to the RCMP, officers were called around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after reports that the mural of Inez, a local Stó:lō woman located on Victoria Ave. in downtown Chilliwack, had been defaced with paint.Investigators say the damage was so extensive the artwork cannot be repaired and will require a full restoration.RCMP said the timing of the vandalism has added to community outrage, as the incident occurred on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.“The fact that this occurred on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is deeply concerning and upsetting,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP.Police said the mural carries cultural, historical and spiritual significance for members of the local indigenous community.“Acts of vandalism against culturally significant artwork are taken very seriously, as they impact not only property but also community well-being, identity, and respect,” Kiener said.Mounties say the investigation remains ongoing and officers are examining all available evidence to identify those responsible.Anyone with information about the vandalism is being asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP.