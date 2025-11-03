Chilliwack RCMP officer seriously hurt in crash

A Chilliwack RCMP officer was seriously injured early Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Vedder Rd.At approximately 1:10 a.m., the officer activated her emergency button following the crash, which involved her fully marked 2021 Ford Explorer and a southbound 2006 Lincoln Zephyr that crossed into oncoming lanes. Witnesses reported that speed and erratic driving by the Lincoln contributed to the collision, while alcohol has been ruled out as a factor.The officer remains in hospital in stable condition. The 29-year-old Chilliwack man driving the Lincoln was treated for minor injuries and released. The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been laid.