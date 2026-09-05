Chilliwack RCMP renew appeal two years after Tania Langley suspicious death

Chilliwack RCMP are renewing their appeal for information two years after the suspicious disappearance of Tania Langley, whose body was later found along the Fraser River.Langley, 53, was reported missing on September 5, 2024, after she was last seen in Chilliwack on August 29.Her body was discovered along the Fraser River in Mission on September 17, 2024.Police said investigators have pursued numerous leads during the past two years but continue to consider the circumstances surrounding Langley’s disappearance suspicious.The investigation remains active, and RCMP are urging anyone who may know what happened to come forward, saying even seemingly minor information could help investigators provide answers to her family.“Tania was deeply loved and is profoundly missed by her family. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend whose kindness and generosity touched everyone who knew her,” Langley’s family said in a statement released by RCMP.“Tania always put others before herself and had a remarkable ability to make people feel cared for and supported.”Her family said the loss has left an “immeasurable void” and appealed directly to anyone who may have information about the case.“As we mark two years since her disappearance, we are asking anyone with information about what happened to her to come forward,” the family said.“No matter how small it may seem, that information could help provide answers and bring a measure of closure to those who loved her. We remain hopeful that someone may have information that can assist investigators.”.Langley was described as a Caucasian woman who stood 5-ft., !-in., and weighed approximately 90 lbs. She had short brownish-grey hair and green eyes.At the time she disappeared, Langley was driving a red Ford Ranger. She had connections to Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Mission.She also had a tattoo on her arm featuring vines, flowers and the names of her children.Investigators want to hear from anyone who saw Langley or her Ford Ranger, or who has information about her movements before she disappeared.Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file 2024-38983.