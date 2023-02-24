On the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Chinese company is considering sending Russia 100 "kamikaze" drones. The news comes as China drafted a 12-point peace plan for the region.
According to German magazine Der Spiegel, a Chinese manufacturer is in talks to sell the Russian military 100 drones capable of carrying 50kg worth of warheads. The company, Xi'an Bingo Intelligent Aviation, also reportedly has plans to deliver blueprints to allow Russia to independently produce 100 drones each month.
The so-called "kamikaze" drones have become a useful weapon in the Russia-Ukraine war, used by both sides to take out infantry and armour. Russia has utilized Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, designed to hover over a target until instructed to release its explosive payload.
Ukraine's main military drone is the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2, which was used in the attack that sank the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea in April 2022. Ukraine has also been given Switchblade kamikaze drones by the United States.
The Chinese foreign ministry said Friday it was not aware of the talks between Russia and the Chinese company over the drone deal, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin calling the German report "disinformation."
“China has always taken a cautious and responsible approach to military exports, and does not offer any arms sales to conflict zones or parties involved in wars," he said.
China claimed neutrality since Russia first invaded Ukraine, while also declaring a "no-limits" friendship with Russia and refusing to criticize the country for starting the conflict.
On Friday, China released a peace plan that called for, among many things, the the abandonment of the "Cold War mentality," the ceasing of hostilities, the resolution of the humanitarian crisis, the end of sanctions, the stability of supply chains, and the promotion of post-war reconstruction.
The Chinese government’s 885-word statement was also careful not to refer to Russia’s actions as an “invasion,” instead calling it “the Ukraine crisis.”
On Friday, United States Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said of the prospect of China arming Russia, "It can’t help the peace if China effectively supplies the one nation that has broken the international law on the sovereignty of Ukraine and been inflicting war crimes.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned China against sending weapons to Russia, claiming it would be breaching international law by supporting an illegal war of aggression.
“On the question of supplies of military support from China to Russia, we have not seen any actual delivery of lethal aid," Stoltenberg said.
"What we have seen are signs and indications that China may be planning and considering to supply military aid to Russia.”
"China should not do that."
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said China must make a "pragmatic assessment of what is happening" and not give military aid to Russia.
“Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that,” he said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(2) comments
I'm amazed that considering something is now thought to be news. The Brave New World never ceases to amaze...
A number of years ago Trump stated that US aggression towards Russia would drive the Russians into the arms of Communist China. This of course would be a disaster because they have an overwhelming Nuclear Advantage over the USA & cough cough the feckless NATO.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is a day late & a nickel short . . . it has already happened . . . this will be a disaster for the West . . . as Senile Joe Biden rattles his Corn Pop chains in Poland . . . the CCP & allies are plotting to replace the US $$$ as Global Currency. When they do that it will be a disaster for the USA & the west.
"NATO has been training the Ukrainian military since 2014, NATO partners have been supplying the Ukrainian armed forces with the necessary weapons and training since 2014" — Jens Stoltenbergs admits again . . .
"The other thing I will say is that the war didn't start in February last year. The war started in 2014. And since 2014, NATO Allies have provided support to Ukraine, with training, with equipment, so the Ukrainian Armed Forces were much stronger in 2022, than they were in 2020, and 2014. And of course, that made a huge difference when President Putin decided to attack Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.
And of course, a central reason for the war articulated by President Putin both in the lead-up to the invasion and after has consistently been that the West was waging an anti-Russia proxy war right at its doorstep, namely in the war-torn Donbass.
It also bears recalling that throughout last year, and especially in the opening months of the major Russian invasion, any independent voice daring to point out that the conflict in fact originated in 2014 - and that the current fighting is an extension and escalation of the 'long war' - was denounced as somehow 'pro-Kremlin' or else a 'Putin puppet' in mainstream discourse. "
The current Ukrainian government was created in 2014 after a violent, American-backed coup against the elected President Viktor Yanukovich. The so-called "Maidan Revolution" painted itself as pro-EU and liberal, but relied on ultranationalist terror militias such as Right Sector for its muscle.
And now a Compromised Senile Pres. Biden, who has never had an intelligent thought in his entire life of over 50 years in DC, appears to be running the show with his gaggle of US hating Demokkkrat leftovers from the Obama era who actually created the mess called Ukraine . . . this won't end well folks . . . .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.