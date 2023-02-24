Artist's rendition of a drone swarm.

Artist's rendition of a drone swarm. 

 Credit: DARPA

On the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Chinese company is considering sending Russia 100 "kamikaze" drones. The news comes as China drafted a 12-point peace plan for the region.

According to German magazine Der Spiegel, a Chinese manufacturer is in talks to sell the Russian military 100 drones capable of carrying 50kg worth of warheads. The company, Xi'an Bingo Intelligent Aviation, also reportedly has plans to deliver blueprints to allow Russia to independently produce 100 drones each month.

CSB
CSB

I'm amazed that considering something is now thought to be news. The Brave New World never ceases to amaze...

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

A number of years ago Trump stated that US aggression towards Russia would drive the Russians into the arms of Communist China. This of course would be a disaster because they have an overwhelming Nuclear Advantage over the USA & cough cough the feckless NATO.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is a day late & a nickel short . . . it has already happened . . . this will be a disaster for the West . . . as Senile Joe Biden rattles his Corn Pop chains in Poland . . . the CCP & allies are plotting to replace the US $$$ as Global Currency. When they do that it will be a disaster for the USA & the west.

"NATO has been training the Ukrainian military since 2014, NATO partners have been supplying the Ukrainian armed forces with the necessary weapons and training since 2014" — Jens Stoltenbergs admits again . . .

"The other thing I will say is that the war didn't start in February last year. The war started in 2014. And since 2014, NATO Allies have provided support to Ukraine, with training, with equipment, so the Ukrainian Armed Forces were much stronger in 2022, than they were in 2020, and 2014. And of course, that made a huge difference when President Putin decided to attack Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

And of course, a central reason for the war articulated by President Putin both in the lead-up to the invasion and after has consistently been that the West was waging an anti-Russia proxy war right at its doorstep, namely in the war-torn Donbass.

It also bears recalling that throughout last year, and especially in the opening months of the major Russian invasion, any independent voice daring to point out that the conflict in fact originated in 2014 - and that the current fighting is an extension and escalation of the 'long war' - was denounced as somehow 'pro-Kremlin' or else a 'Putin puppet' in mainstream discourse. "

The current Ukrainian government was created in 2014 after a violent, American-backed coup against the elected President Viktor Yanukovich. The so-called "Maidan Revolution" painted itself as pro-EU and liberal, but relied on ultranationalist terror militias such as Right Sector for its muscle.

And now a Compromised Senile Pres. Biden, who has never had an intelligent thought in his entire life of over 50 years in DC, appears to be running the show with his gaggle of US hating Demokkkrat leftovers from the Obama era who actually created the mess called Ukraine . . . this won't end well folks . . . .

Report Add Reply

